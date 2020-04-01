Distance Learning: Here are some free resources for Florida families

article

School districts across Central Florida are back in class -- but through virtual learning from home.

All Florida public chools are closed at least through April 15th but the Florida Department of Education told school districts to be prepared to extend through June 30th. School districts will also have to decide if they want to add extra school days to the year.

To make the most of your children's time, the Florida Department of Education has listed some free resources for parents and teachers to help get through the next few weeks.

U.S. Department of Education

U.S. Department of Education (DOE) offers early childhood learning resources which includes guidance for parents and families to help them support pre-k learning and development.

WatchKnowLearn

WatchKnowLearn offers free educational videos in all content areas for K-12 students.

A.V.E. for Success K-12 Digital Resources

Florida Association of School Administrators (FASA) offers courses for K-12 are organized by subject area (ELA, Math, Science, Social Studies, CTE) and then by grade.

Camp Immokalee

YMCA Camp Immokalee is offering free live stream camp activities via their Instagram and Facebook page for children years 4-15 years old, including yoga, nature crafts, arts & crafts activities and much more.

CommonLit

CommonLit offers a free online library of digital fiction and nonfiction texts for 3-12 grade students.

You can find a complete list of resources HERE.

FOX 35 News is also working to keep the kids entertained and educated during the coronavirus outbreak. Each day we have LIVE science classes and stories read by our FOX 35 personalities.

