Donald Trump Jr. campaigns in Ormond Beach

On the heels of his father's rally in Central Florida on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. held a campaign event on Saturday afternoon in Ormond Beach.

The 'Make America Great Again' event was held at 2A Ranch at 3455 Relay Road.

Donald Trump Jr. pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Addressing a campaign rally Friday in Ocala, President Trump reminded thousands of supporters that "I live here, too." He recently switched his legal residence from New York.

President Donald Trump speaks with someone in the crowd as he leaves his campaign event at the Ocala International Airport on October 16, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The president noted that early voting in Florida starts Monday. He says in 18 days, "we're going to win the state of Florida. We're going to win the White House."

Trump won Florida in 2016.

Trump predicted a "red wave" of Republican voting, "the likes of which they've never seen before."

