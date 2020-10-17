Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in Ormond Beach on Saturday

article

On the heels of his father's rally in Central Florida on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. will hold a campaign event on Saturday afternoon in Ormond Beach.

The 'Make America Great Again' event will be held at 2A Ranch at 3455 Relay Road. The rally begins at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available HERE. You can get up to two tickets per mobile phone number. Tickets are first-come, first-served.

Addressing a campaign rally Friday in Ocala, Trump reminded thousands of supporters that "I live here, too." He recently switched his legal residence from New York.

RELATED: Trump predicts 'red wave' of voting in Florida during rally in Ocala

President Donald Trump speaks with someone in the crowd as he leaves his campaign event at the Ocala International Airport on October 16, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The president noted that early voting in Florida starts Monday. He says in 18 days, "we're going to win the state of Florida. We're going to win the White House." Trump won Florida in 2016.

| COMPLETE 2020 ELECTION GUIDE |

Trump predicted a "red wave" of Republican voting, "the likes of which they've never seen before."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on this election season.