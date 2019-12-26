Don't leave pricey gift boxes by curb after Christmas, police warn

article

Police are warning residents not to leave empty boxes for expensive gifts by the curb after Christmas.

Clearwater police urged residents to break down boxes and put them in the recycling bin or opaque bags so thieves don't know what pricey new items are inside the home.

Boxes for new TVs, gaming consoles, computers and other high-end items could make your home a target, they warned.

"You know that giant 89-inch TV that Santa brought you? Or the new gaming system or home computer? Do us a favor, and yourself a favor, and don't leave those boxes by the curbside on your trash day," police warned. "If you do that, the bad guys know exactly who got the best loot."

Authorities also recommend waiting until your trash or recycling day to put boxes outside your home.