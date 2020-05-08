Dunkin’ is selling decorate-your-own doughnut kits

article

If the thought of actually making your own doughnuts from scratch is a little intimidating, here’s a way to skip the recipe and head straight to the decorating!

Dunkin’ is now selling DIY Donut Decorating Kits, filled with everything you need to customize your perfect treat.

The idea came from a company employee in California who asked her boss if she could take home some plain donuts, frosting, and sprinkles for her nephews to decorate.

“The reality of this experience has set in, and we know it’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” said Dunkin’ franchisee Matt Cobo. “Like most parents, we were looking for ways to entertain our kids and bring a little levity to this situation.”

The kits include donut rings and a variety of frostings and sprinkles to decorate your own donut creations at home. Available in small (4 donuts) for $5.99, and large (9 donuts) for $9.99, the kits are only available at participating locations. Check with your local Dunkin' to see if they're available near you.

“This is our small way of trying to brighten someone’s day,” said Cobo. “The simple joy of getting to create your own donut can make kids light up, and if we can be a part of creating that moment, that makes us happy.”