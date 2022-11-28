Dunkin' to offer free coffee to Florida residents on Giving Tuesday

article

On this Giving Tuesday, Dunkin' is raising a "cup of thanks" to Florida residents by offering one free medium hot or iced coffee to guests at participating locations.

Dunkin' is giving away free coffee in appreciation of the state's resilience and support for one another following hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

"It has been amazing to see the resilience of Florida residents, and this is Dunkin’s small way of showing our support to those who have gone above and beyond to give so much to others in need," Erica Roomy, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager, said in a statement.