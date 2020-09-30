Election 2020: How to become a poll worker in Central Florida

article

Polling locations across Central Florida still need workers for Election Day.

During the Florida Primary at the start of the pandemic, counties across the state had issues staffing the polls over worries about their health.

Even in May, Lake County's election supervisor told FOX 35 that it typically takes about 900 workers to run the polls. But at the time, they only had about 350.

“The overwhelming majority of them are north of 60-years-old, and they’re right in the highly susceptible age group,” he explained. "If we don’t have proper staffing, there are going to be long lines, and we’re going to try to avoid that."

Counties are expecting an increase in vote-by-mail ballots as many stay home this year. Voters are encouraged to also take advantage of early voting to help lessen crowds on Election Day.

The duties of a poll worker include reporting to the polling place early on Election Day, assist in setting up the polling place, assist other workers when necessary, treat the voters in a courteous manner, follow voting procedures, and assist in closing the polls.

To become a poll worker, you must:

Be a registered voter

Provide a Social Security number

Be able to speak, read, and write the English language.

Attend a mandatory training class before each election

Be present on Election Day before opening and stay until after the polls close

Be available to work a minimum of 14 hours on Election Day

Perform all duties for your position as assigned

Be willing to represent the county well and remain non-partisan in public

You are not an immediate family member of a candidate or are working on a candidate's campaign

If you want to help fill the shortage of poll workers this year, you can sign up with the county resources referenced below.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County has already filled polling locations for the 2020 Election cycle.

For more information about working future elections, visit HERE.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, working the polls is a paid position. You are not paid for the orientation sessions though. Training is required and you will be tested before Election Day.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, poll workers can earn between $120 to $175 on Election Day. A half-day of training is required prior.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, poll workers receive a lump sum payment, which includes training pay. Day pay varies from $175 to $340 per election.

To sign up to become a poll worker, please print a poll worker application and return it by email to pollworker@votebrevard.gov, by fax to 321-428-4972, or by mail to the PO Box 410819, Melbourne, FL 32941-0819.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, poll workers receive between $145 and $250 to work Election Day. In-person training is required.

To sign up to become a poll worker, you must print the poll worker application form and send it to the Department of Elections at 1750 S. Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720-7915.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, officials did not specify if workers will be paid. They did state that training is required and all election workers must pass all exams and hands-on lab training.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Alachua County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, officials did not specify if workers will be paid but training is required.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, officials did not specify if workers will be paid but training is required.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, election workers are paid between $130 and $230 for election day. On early voting days, workers can receive between $10 to $15 an hour. Training is required.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County is still recruiting poll workers for the 2020 election.

In this county, election workers are paid for their work on Election Day between $106 and $250. There is no compensation for orientation events and training is required. There will be a short basic skills test as well.

To sign up to become a poll worker, visit HERE.

