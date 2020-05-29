Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges Friday against Derek Chauvin, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday afternoon, just four days after Floyd's death. He has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“This is by far the fastest we’ve ever charged a police officer,” Freeman said.

Freeman pointed out the third-degree murder charge is the same one he filed against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, a case he ultimately won. Noor shot and killed Justine Damond in 2017 after she called police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Freeman was asked if the escalating unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding cities influenced his decision to file charges so quickly.

“I’m not insensitive to what’s happening in the streets,” Freeman said, adding that protesters have been outside his own home all week as well.

Chauvin was seen in a video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.” The officer continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

Advertisement

Floyd later died at the hospital. His death has sparked national outrage.

Chauvin and three other police officers were fired following the incident. The BCA and FBI are investigating.

Many people, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, are calling for Chauvin to be criminally charged in Floyd's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.