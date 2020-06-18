Face masks now required to fly on United Airlines

United Airlines is enacting a new face mask policy to protect staff and passengers from COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, if you’re getting on a United flight, you have to be wearing a face mask or covering. Thousands of airport employees, now have to wear a mask, too.

If you don't wear a mask, there will be penalties.

United released the following statement:

“… Any passenger that does not comply when onboard a United flight will be placed on an internal travel restriction list. Customers on this list will lose their travel privileges on United for a duration of time to be determined pending a comprehensive incident review.”

Many travelers are in support of the new rule.

"You gotta do what you gotta do for the safety of everybody else, right?” one passenger at Orlando International Airport told FOX 35 News.

On top of the restrictions for passengers, The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority issued a memo saying the airport’s 22,000 badged employees must also wear a mask.

Other major airlines, including Delta, American, and Southwest will reportedly also be issuing penalties if travelers do not put on a mask.



