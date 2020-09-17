Family concerned for well-being of missing Florida woman, deputies say

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 32-year-old Melonie Ann Taylor is missing.

They said that she was last seen on September 9, 2020. Her last known location was in the area of 169th Lane in Summerfield. However, the direction of travel and the clothing she was last seen in is unknown.

Her family is said to be concerned for her well-being due to suspicious social media activity.

Melonie is described as about 5-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Deputies ask that if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

