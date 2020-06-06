FHP: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-275

article

Two people died following a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in the southbound on I-275 shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning when he collided head-on with a car traveling southbound. Debris from the crash hit an SUV also traveling southbound on I-275.

After impact, the vehicle traveling the wrong way rotated before coming to a stop on the median wall of I-275. The vehicle that was hit head-on also rotated and impacted the vehicle hit by debris before coming to a final rest in the outside lane of southbound I-275.

The driver of the third vehicle came to a controlled stop in the outside lane of southbound I-275.

Both drivers that collided head-on were killed at the scene.

