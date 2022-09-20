Fiona strengthens into major Cat 3 hurricane; 2 possible tropical depressions being monitored

Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane – the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The hurricane barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday after stomping on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Authorities said at least 1,300 people and some 250 pets remain in shelters across Puerto Rico.

WHAT IS HURRICANE FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

Fiona is located in the Eastern Turks and Caicos (Southeast Bahamas) with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph. The official forecast track from the NHC is one that takes Fiona into the pen Atlantic well East of the U.S. coastline.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Fiona will continue strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane. Bermuda needs to stay vigilant as Fiona draws closer to the island.

HOW WILL HURRICANE FIONA IMPACT FLORIDA?

While Fiona is not expected to have any direct impact on the United States, an increase in ocean swells will affect Florida's east coast beaches.

| COMPLETE GUIDE TO 2022 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON |

"Wave heights are going to be very, very large. It's not recommended to enter the surf because, not only are we going to be seeing an increase in that swell, but also a rise in the rip current threat," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

The size of the swell will be increasing and rip current risk will be huge through the coming weekend.

OTHER SYSTEMS

An area of low pressure is being monitored over the central subtropical Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days, forecasters said. Chances of formation over the next five days is at 60-percent.

If the system does become a named storm, it would be Gaston.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Forecasters say this system could also become a tropical depression toward the latter part of this week or weekend as the system moves into the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. Formation chances are at 40-percent over the next five days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking all of the activity in the Atlantic throughout hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.