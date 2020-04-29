Flagler County lifting all beach limitations due to COVID-19

article

Flagler County announced on Wednesday that all beach limitations implemented due to coronavirus will be lifted effective immediately.

The county says they made their decision based on the compliance seen over the past week. However, social distancing is still required.

The decision comes ahead of an announcement from Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to lay out his plans on Wednesday for reopening Florida.

Officials still strongly recommend safe sanitation practices.

“The goal remains to allow residents physical and mental health activities,” said Jonathan Lord, Emergency Management Director. “We recognize that a mental health activity can include sitting on the beach, as long as everyone is respectful of social distancing. Congregating in groups is not allowed.”

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis set to announce Florida's re-opening plan Wednesday

While all 18 miles of beach are open, there are additional restrictions within the city of Flagler Beach for the time being.

Advertisement

Handicapped parking and Beach access will be available just north of the Pier, at South 2nd Street and SRA1A

Access to the beach is available at dune walkovers at the following locations: from 3rd Street North to the north city limits and from 9th Street South to the south city limits

The dune walkovers on the Boardwalk will remain closed

Fishing on the beach and the walking of pets will only be permitted north of 10th Street North and south of 10th Street South

“Compliance is the key. Thank you to our community for abiding by the guidelines that have been put in place over the last few weeks,” said Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney. “We expect compliance to continue as we move forward. We’ve got six miles of beaches in our City, so please spread out, stay separated and stay safe.”

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Governor to announce state reopening plans; death toll nears 1,200 in Florida

All residents and businesses are reminded to abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public – more information about why to wear one and where to get one is available at on the COVID-19 page.

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick

Additionally, officials urge residents who are sick and/or told to self-isolate to stay home, cover coughs and sneezes and wear a face mask while around others.