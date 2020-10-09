Florida adds 2,908 new COVID-19 cases, 118 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,908 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 additional deaths on Friday.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 728,921 and 15,186 Florida resident deaths.

Florida is now in phase three of reopening with no limitations on restaurants. They must operate at a minimum of 50 percent capacity, regardless of rules by the local government.

The original plan for Phase 3 allowed for the following changes: