Florida adds 2,908 new COVID-19 cases, 118 additional deaths
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health reported 2,908 new cases of COVID-19 and 118 additional deaths on Friday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 728,921 and 15,186 Florida resident deaths.
Florida is now in phase three of reopening with no limitations on restaurants. They must operate at a minimum of 50 percent capacity, regardless of rules by the local government.
The original plan for Phase 3 allowed for the following changes:
- Individuals older than 65 years of age and individuals with a serious underlying medical condition can resume public interactions but should practice social distancing.
- Non-vulnerable populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
- Non-essential travel may continue.
- Employees should resume unrestricted staffing of worksites and implement the final phasing in of employees returning to work.
- Employees should resume non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
- Local government meetings should return to in-person quorum and public participation for local government bodies.
- Bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices. (UPDATE: Bars need local government approval to reopen to full capacity, but the state restrictions are lifted)
- Restaurants and food service establishments may operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices.
- Gyms and fitness centers should open to full capacity but should maintain adequate sanitation practices among employees and patrons during all hours of operation.
- State parks should be fully opened, including overnight accommodations. Beaches should remain fully open.
- Large venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, and bowling alleys should re-open fully with limited social distancing protocols.
- Large spectator sporting events should consider reducing capacity with limited social distancing protocols.
- Theme parks may return to normal operations with limited social distancing protocols.
- Salons, barbershops and nail salons, should operate under full capacity but should consider removing all unnecessary, frequent-touch items such as magazines and newspapers, and maintain sanitation standards.
- Retail businesses should operate at full capacity.