Florida authorities searching for missing teen, family concerned for her well-being

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 17-year-old Leilani Johnson is missing.

They said that she was last on May 8th at 14249 SW 32nd Terrance Street in Ocala. She was said to be wearing black shorts with a floral pattern and a blue shirt.

Her family and law enforcement said that they are concerned for her well-being. They are not sure if she is traveling in a vehicle.

They also described her as about 5'05" and 120 pounds.

If you come into contact with Leilani or know where she may be, please contact 911 immediately or call Detective Lightle of the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-369-6715.

