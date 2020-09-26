Florida corrections worker COVID-19 cases top 3,100

article

The number of Florida corrections workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has topped 3,100, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Corrections.

Another 16 worker cases were added Friday, bringing the overall total to 3,106. The number of reported worker cases increased by 133 during the past week.

RELATED: Florida moving into Phase 3 of reopening, no limitations on restaurants

Seven prisons --- Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution, the Reception and Medical Center, Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, the South Florida Reception Center, Suwannee Correctional Institution and Wakulla Correctional Institution --- have had more than 100 worker cases since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring.

RELATED: What does Phase 3 mean for wearing masks in public in Florida?

Meanwhile, the number of inmates who have tested positive increased to 16,237 on Friday, up 30 from a Thursday count. The number of inmate deaths remained at 131.