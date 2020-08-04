Florida Dem. launches 'Be Smart Florida' campaign, urging residents to wear masks and social-distance

Florida's top Democrat has launched her own statewide campaign to urge people to protect themselves and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has criticized Governor Ron DeSantis for not issuing a statewide mask mandate. Her new 'Be Smart Florida' campaign reminds people to social-distance, wear a mask, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.

"Please know that someone in Florida's leadership hears you, has heard you from the beginning, and will continue to hear and speak up," Fried said.

The campaign includes public service announcements from famous Floridians.

