Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy

A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.

The bullet went through the animal – and hit the other deputy.

In an update, the sheriff's office says the deputy is going to be okay.

"The PBSO deputy was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries."

The dog's condition is not known.