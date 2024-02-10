Florida district bank manager stole over $1,200 worth of items at multiple Target self-checkouts: Deputies

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Florida Wells Fargo District bank manager was arrested after stealing from several targets in Tallahassee, Gainesville, and Ocala, deputies said.

On Feb. 6, Ivey Weiss was shopping at a Gainesville Target at 3970 SW Archer Road when she was recognized by a loss prevention officer.

The officer previously identified Weiss by her vehicle's license plate number in a separate shoplifting investigation, an arrest affidavit shows.

Weiss reportedly stole from several Targets on nine different occasions, deputies said.

Credit: Alachua County Sheriffs Office

Each time, Weiss would pack her shopping cart with hundreds of items and only pay for one or a few of the items at self-checkout.

In the previous nine cases, Weiss allegedly stole a total of $1,281 worth of items. She constantly stole bedding items and LEGO toy items during the thefts.

On this particular day, Weiss scanned two items totaling $4.83 and used a gift card to pay for the items. She walked out of the store with all her items, worth $166.59 bagged up and not paid for, deputies said.

Weiss was arrested by an officer immediately after walking out of the store.