Florida gas prices drop after breaking record: Cheapest days to fill up

Florida is seeing a slight drop in gas prices after shattering records last week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is now $4.34 which is about 3-cents lower than Friday. It's not too much of a relief, considering gas is already a dollar more expensive than we were paying at the start of the year, but still a bit a lower.

Nationally the average is up to $4.43 and across the country people say the price of gas is impacting their day-to-day routines.

"Visiting my grandchildren. I drive my grandchildren and I go and see them. That's my joy. And it's like, I don't want the price of gasoline keeping me from visiting my grandchildren," said one grandmother.

You could still feel the pinch even if you don't drive very often. Rideshare company Uber is adding a temporary "fuel fee" so starting Wednesday, you can expect to pay an extra 50-cents for your Uber ride and an extra 40-cents for your Uber Eats order.

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, you can usually score the cheapest prices per gallon earlier in the week, on Monday and Tuesday. From there, the prices typically increase and reach their highest point on Friday and Saturday – right at the start of the weekend.

For the first time in 14 years, Florida's average price for gasoline is above $4 a gallon. Florida gas prices raced higher last week, reaching a new record-high average price of $4.38 per gallon on Friday. This smashed Florida's previous record-high of $4.08 per gallon, which was set in July 2008.

You can find the cheapest gas prices near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.

