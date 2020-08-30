Florida health officials report lowest COVID-19 death toll since June, over 2.5K new cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with an additional 14 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state is now 621,586.

The total number of deaths is 11,119. The state’s health department tallied 14 new COVID-19 deaths as the number of known cases of the virus reported each day also continued to drop. It was the lowest daily death toll since June 22, when officials reported 12 new deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 remained at about 3,800 Sunday.

