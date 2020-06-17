Florida lawmakers call for stricter enforcement after surge in COVID-19 cases

Seminole County health officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise, specifically near the University of Central Florida (UCF) area.

Officials said that cases have been increasing consistently for the last five days. The majority of those testing positive are in the 18 to 30 age range.

They said many of the cases have been traced back to bars and entertainment. Alan Harris, the Seminole County Emergency Management Director explained, stating that "the sick individuals have all stated they've been around a pub, a bar, or an event during the holiday weekend."

Florida State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith believes a couple of factors are contributing to the recent spike in cases. One of those is the lack of some people's personal responsibility.

"People need to be wearing masks and people need to be acting responsibly," he said. "Frankly right now, it doesn't appear that they are."

Smith also thinks some bars and clubs are not following capacity regulations. He told FOX 35 Orlando that the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is not doing enough to enforce state mandates.

"Some of these guidelines don't mean anything if they're not being enforced by the state. So the state needs to step up and take this seriously," said Smith.

Fox 35 Orlando has reached out to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ask how many violations there are in the state and what consequences those businesses have faced.

