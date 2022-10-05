Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

article

A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off game he played has one remaining top prize of $15 million and six more $1 million prizes, lottery records show.