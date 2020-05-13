Florida man arrested after stabbing victim with 'homemade throwing star,' police say

article

A Florida man was arrested last Thursday after he stabbed a victim with a "homemade throwing star," authorities said.

Robert Hartsock, 28, of Pensacola, started "mouthing off" to the victim who claimed he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the arm, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 2 p.m. to find the alleged victim holding Hartsock's face in a flower bed. Police said the victim told them Hartsock had just cut him with a knife that resembled a homemade shuriken, according to Pensacola's WEAR-TV.

He held the suspect in a headlock until officers arrived at the scene, police said. The unidentified alleged victim was later treated by EMS for an injury on his arm, the station reported.

RELATED: Florida mother accused of abusing 14-year-old adopted son

Hartsock was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

He's currently being held in the Escambia County Jail. His bond is set at $1,000.

Advertisement

Get updates at FoxNews.com