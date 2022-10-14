Florida man dies after utility vehicle falls on him in Marion County crash

article

A 41-year-old man died Friday afternoon after a utility vehicle fell on him in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

FHP said a 2010 Kubota Utility Vehicle was traveling south on a private driveway at 6000 North Highway 329 around 1:30 p.m.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway onto the right shoulder through a curve to the left, crashing into a shrub.

The right side of the vehicle traveled over the shrub, causing the man to get ejected from the car into a driveway, FHP said.

Before the vehicle came to a rest, it overturned on its left side and fell on top of the man.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.