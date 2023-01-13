Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Fort Myers 13-year-old who disappeared in December

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl out of Fort Myers who authorities said has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022.

Edilsy Roca, is described as a white-Hispanic who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and had brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers, Florida, wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.