Florida mom suing school board over her OnlyFans account

A Florida mom has sued the Orange County school district after she said they banned her from participating in volunteering opportunities at her child's school.

"I don't think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I'm in should be going through this," said Victoria Triece, "be told what you do in your private life will affect you seeing your children in any realm at all. It's just a, morally it's just wrong."

Triece posts pictures for the subscription-based OnlyFans website. She believes another parent sent posts from her page to the Orange County School board about a year-and-a-half ago.

"The reason that I even started with OnlyFans was because I didn't want a 9 to 5. I wanted to still be involved," she explained.

Since then, Triece has only been allowed to volunteer virtually at her youngest child's school.

"I do it all, but I do it all like a robot you know, sitting behind the screen, trying to manage everything," she said. "I'm ‘Virtual Mom!’"

Now, she's suing the school board. In her suit, she accuses the district of limiting her volunteer opportunities and distributing her pictures to staff, administrators, and the media. She hopes the lawsuit will prevent what happened to her from happening to other parents.

"So for me, the main reason I'm doing this, it's not for myself. I can only imagine who's been through this and couldn't fight it."

FOX 35 News reached out to the Orange County Public Schools. We did not hear back before the publication of this story. Check back for updates.