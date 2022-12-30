Florida mother, son missing since mid-December, last seen in Dunnellon

article

A Florida mother and her adult son have been reported missing since mid-December and authorities are seeking the public's help in locating them.

Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and her son, Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. They had been sleeping at their home in the 19700 block of SW 109th Place, in Dunnellon.

When family members returned home, the two were nowhere to be found and no one had heard from them or knew of their whereabouts. The two also did not have access to a vehicle.

Kamarcus Brooks, 20, and his mother, Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, have been reported missing since Dec.17, 2022. [Marion County Sheriff's Office]

Ericka is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds. Kamarcus is approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs around 210 pound. Due to the lapse in time since the pair has been seen or heard from, there is a concern for their well-being.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).