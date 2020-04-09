Florida offering health insurance for children if parents lose jobs

If you have lost your job and your health insurance, the State of Florida is stepping in to help.

Florida Kidcare offers affordable health and dental insurance for children. So far, there are two million children in the program.Kids up to the age of 19 can get insured, on a sliding fee scale.

"If they are up to 133 percent of the poverty level, they would qualify for the CHIP program which would only cost $15 a month for all their children in their house," explained Dr Stephanie Haridopolos, with Florida KidCare Foundation. "Above 200 percent of poverty level would be our full pay program, which is extremely reasonable as well."

The governor has signed a law repealing a million-dollar benefits cap, so children can continue being in the program after reaching that limit.