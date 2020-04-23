Florida officials discuss retroactive benefits for unemployment applicants

According to a letter shared between several state law makers, it appears retroactive unemployment benefits will be available to those who have back-logged applications.

An email from Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez outlined discussions with Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services Jonathan Satter, who now oversees the Florida unemployment system.

According to a letter from Satter, retroactivity on unemployment pay for those waiting for benefits is "a go." They have not yet decided if retroactivity will be to date of job loss, or date the applicant tried to apply.

The letter did not discuss a timeline as to when people who are back-logged may see their benefits. It also did not say how the applicants could prove they attempted to apply.

For weeks, unemployed Floridians have reported slow-downs and inability to access the unemployment website, which has left them unable to make claims.

