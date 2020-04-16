Florida pastor's fence honors first responders

A pastor from Lake County is using his fence to honor first responders.

Greg Wilmore’s fence might have caught your eye driving down Radio Road in Leesburg.

“I’m trying to grow this and fill the entire fence,” Wilmore said. “I want signatures down all the way through there.”

The fence has silhouettes of first responders like police officers, medical professionals and military members.

“I’ve got a list of about 20 names in my family that these represent,” Wilmore said.

He painted it about two years ago to show his appreciation.

Wilmore’s neighbor, Navy veteran Jeffrey Motz added his name.

“It’s good to note that it’s been up for a couple years,” Motz said. “So, it’s not just a new thing with what’s going on now. He showed his appreciation far before this pandemic started.”

The fence is open for all to sign. Any first responder can add their name or a loved ones.

“I keep markers at my front door, outside the door,” Wilmore said. “So, people can come by and sign. I’ve had people sign in the middle of the night.”

Since social distancing started, Wilmore has added names for those who can’t get here. He said the meaning behind the fence is more important now than ever.

“It’s not about me or my fence,” Wilmore said. “It’s about these folks.”