Florida Power & Light sends crews to Louisiana and Texas as Hurricane Laura approaches

article

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) deployed hundreds of employees and contractors on Tuesday to assist Louisiana and Texas with power restoration following the possibly devastating impact of Hurricane Laura.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the Louisiana-Texas coast as a Category 3 hurricane -- the season's first major hurricane -- with winds of at least 111 mph. It currently is a Category 1, moving through the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening significantly.

FPL said that in anticipation of Laura's impact, they are sending 300 employees and contractors to assist Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Texas with their power restoration efforts following landfall. The workers began their journey on Tuesday morning and will go wherever they are needed in Louisiana and Texas.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Gulf Coast neighbors as they prepare for the damage and destruction that will likely follow being hit by a tropical storm and then a hurricane in the same week,” said Eric Silagy, FPL President and CEO. “Earlier this month, 600 FPL lineworkers and contractors helped restore power to our fellow citizens in New Jersey in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias. As the tropics continue to produce storms that affect other areas of the country, we stand at the ready to assist our fellow Americans. These storms are a reminder that we must not let our guard down as we reach the peak of what is forecast to be a very active hurricane season.”

MORE NEWS: American Red Cross volunteers deploy to Texas, Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura

Advertisement

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, crews will reportedly follow safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures, and wearing masks where appropriate. They also have signs on their trucks to remind the public to honor the six-feet social distancing requirement.

“In the state of Florida, Aug. 26 is recognized as Lineworker Appreciation Day – a time to recognize the vital work our men and women do every day,” said Manny Miranda, FPL Senior Vice President for power delivery. “Severe weather events provide an opportunity for our lineworkers to show their commitment to safety, to their profession and to those who seek their help. Our team is ready to face the challenges posed in the aftermath of these storms and the pandemic, taking extra measures to ensure their and the public’s safety.”

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.