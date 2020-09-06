Florida Power & Light sends nearly 180 semi-trailer trucks to assist Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

Florida Power & Light is sending a second wave of help to Louisiana to assist residents following Hurricane Laura.

Nearly 180 semi-trailer trucks loaded with transmission equipment are on the way. Helping other utility companies during national disasters is a hallmark of the utility industry.

"The utility industry is one large family. We help each other out in times of need. When we needed help, like during Hurricane Irma, we had thousands of workers come from throughout the United States and Canada to assist us and help our customers get their lights back on," a spokesperson for the energy company said.

