Expand / Collapse search

Florida Primary ballots cast top 1,87 million

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Gainesville
The News Service of Florida

Early voting underway in Florida Primary

Early voting is now officially underway and according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, record numbers have voted by mail in a primary election.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With a week to go before the Aug. 18 primary elections, more than 1.87 million ballots had been cast Tuesday through mail-in voting or early voting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1.646 million mail-in ballots had been cast, while 226,017 people had gone to early-voting sites, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. Democrats had returned 815,322 mail-in ballots, while Republicans had returned 584,947.

Also, voters without party affiliation had cast 233,623 mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, 122,734 Republicans and 89,474 Democrats had cast ballots at early-voting sites. Only 13,069 unaffiliated voters had done so. The remaining votes came from people registered with minor parties.