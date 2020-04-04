Florida ranks second in nation for COVID-19 testing

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced more than 100,000 Floridians have been successfully tested for COVID-19. Florida is now the state with the second-highest number of tested individuals. Only New York has tested more individuals.

Governor Ron DeSantis said, “This is an incredible achievement by any measure, and it is all due to the hard work and great sacrifice by Florida’s thousands of health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of this fight. These professionals will have the full weight of the State of Florida behind them as they continue to devote themselves to keeping Florida’s families safe.”

At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis and through the close agency partnerships fostered by the Division of Emergency Management, the Department has coordinated the establishment and continuing operations of eight state-supported COVID-19 testing sites, located in Florida’s most impacted communities:

-Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

-The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

-South Dade Government Center in Miami-Dade County

-Marlins Stadium in Miami

-The Orange County Convention Center

-TIAA Bank Field Lot J in Jacksonville

-CB Smith Park in Broward County

-The FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach County

To date, these sites have conducted more than 24,000 tests.

Top Ten States for COVID-19 Testing

New York: 283,621

Florida: 102,108

California: 94,800

Washington: 82,599

New Jersey: 75,356

Pennsylvania: 70,030

Texas: 63,751

Massachusetts: 62,962

Louisiana: 58,498

Illinois: 48,048

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

