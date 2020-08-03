Florida Rep. Randy Fine hospitalized due to COVID-19, serious lung damage

Florida Representative Randy Fine is battling COVID-19 and has been hospitalized due to serious lung damage. He is asking others to pray for him and his family, as "things could fall apart quickly" and that he has "so much left to teach the boys."

FOX 35 has spoken to Rep. Fine as he battles COVID-19. He told us that he was initially asymptomatic but recently started to show symptoms, like headaches, weakness, fever, and cough. He expressed that "COVID sucks" and that he feels like "garbage."

In a new update from his Facebook page, the state representative said that he has been hospitalized because of "some pretty serious damage in my lungs."

X-rays from his doctor reportedly showed a much lower blood oxygen level than what shows up on the pulse oximeter. He must stay in the hospital as a precaution and for observation. He does not need a ventilator at this time.

"I’m not going to lie — I’m pretty scared. I didn’t even see the boys before I left because I figured I’d be back in a couple hours," Rep. Fine explained. "They feel as though things could fall apart quickly and if I do need those things it is better that I am here."

He added that he thinks his odds are good but he did not think that he would be getting admitted to the hospital after 12 days of having coronavirus. He asked that "I don’t normally ask people to pray for me, but I’m going to make an exception this time. And please include my family in it, as they need me. I have so much left to teach the boys."

Rep. Fine previously urged people to "protect yourself. Wash your hands. Do the right thing and try to keep yourselves from getting this."

