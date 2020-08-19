Florida Rep. Val Demings will not speak at the Democrats’ National Convention, spokesperson confirms

article

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Rep. Val Demings confirmed that she will not be speaking at the DNC on Wednesday evening.

[ORIGINAL STORY BELOW]

Florida Representative Val Demings will speak on night three of the Democrats’ National Convention (DNC).

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, will speak during the DNC on Wednesday night.

They said that she is scheduled to speak between 9:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. as part of a video with other women officeholders. Her segment is titled 'A More Perfect Union... Means Women Lead."

Rep. Val Demings is said to be the second Florida officeholder to have a speaking role in the 2020 DNC virtual event. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is the other one.

On Tuesday night, Democrats formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president. He celebrated his new place in history alongside his wife and grandchildren in a Delaware school library.

