Florida reports over 3,100 coronavirus cases, 98 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,190 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 661,571.

The death toll is now at 12,600 after adding another 98 Florida resident deaths since Friday's report.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

