Florida reports over 3,100 coronavirus cases, 98 additional deaths
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,190 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 661,571.
The death toll is now at 12,600 after adding another 98 Florida resident deaths since Friday's report.
Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.
Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:
- The 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan allows for restaurants to operate with 50 percent indoor seating capacity and full capacity outdoors with appropriate social distancing. Restaurants can also allow for bar-top seating.
- Bars, pubs, and taverns were originally allowed to operate with similar guidelines but have since been ordered to shut down, as the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars because of a rise in cases over the summer. Leaders in the industry are working to come to an agreement with the state on reopening.
- Retail stores can currently operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols. Many chains have included social distancing signage, sanitizing stations, and limited hours in their new safety measures.
- Amusement parks have reopened in Florida as well, all with limited capacity and enhanced safety measures to protect both park guests and employees.
- Gyms can operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization.
- Movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, and arcades can operate at 50 percent capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols, according to the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan.
- Barbershops, hair salons, and nail salons may operate with appropriate safety protocols.
- Governor DeSantis is allowing some visitors at Florida nursing homes and long-term care facilities. General visitation is allowed as long the residence has gone 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. Then, visitors will be required to socially distance from the residents. Facilities are allowed to ask guests to take a COVID-19 test.
- The 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan also allows for professional sports venues to open and continue operating for games, events, competitions, and training.
- Both museums and libraries can operate at full capacity, the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan states.
- Elective surgeries can be conducted at hospitals with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety protocols, the plan states.