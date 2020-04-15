Florida RV parks offer free housing to doctors, nurses in fear of giving coronavirus to their families

article

The Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds announced on Wednesday that 62 of its parks and resorts across Florida will provide a month's worth of free housing to doctors and nurses who cannot safely stay in their own homes because of their exposure to patients with coronavirus.

They said that at least 62 parks are offering the 30 days of shelter to hospital doctors and nurses at no cost. Other park operators are stepping up as well, so this number may rise. The offer is intended to help Florida-based healthcare professionals who need a safe place to stay while treating patients with COVID-19.

“Our members obviously recognize the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis and want to help out in any way they can,” said Bobby Cornwell, executive director and CEO of the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.

The Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds said that many parks have RV rentals, which are self-contained, free standing, cottage-like units with their own private kitchens, bathrooms and air conditioning systems. The parks are usually laid out over many acres, giving people the ability to maintain social distancing guidelines easier than hotel facilities.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Florida jump over 22,000; death toll now at 591, Florida Department of Health says

The Central Florida Disaster Medical Coalition is reportedly helping coordinate these efforts with the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. The coalition's executive director, Lynne Drawdy, said that the idea actually came from an attorney in Winter Park. The attorney was worried about her brother, who is a trauma surgeon, because he was staying in his family's garage over fears of contaminating his family.

For more information, visit the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds website.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE