Florida scores an 'F' in social distancing

article

According to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But Florida isn't doing so well with that, according to new research.

As the Sunshine State continues the process of reopening, Unacast is using cellphone GPS data to measure how well we are social distancing.

Unacast has given Florida an 'F.'

At the beginning of April, Florida had 40 - 55% reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled. As of May 5, data shows that Floridians have decreased their travel by 25 - 40%.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Cases near 50,000; Trump says we could see a 2nd round of stimulus payments

In Orange County, where the curfew was lifted on Monday, the score is a C.

Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis initiated Phase 1 of his reopening plan last week to try and get the economy back on track.

RELATED: When will Florida enter phase 2 of reopening and what will it include?

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health announced there have been 41,923 cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in a death toll of 1,779. That is an additional 941 cases and 44 deaths since Monday morning.