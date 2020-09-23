Florida sea turtle on the mend after basketball-size tumor removed

article

A loggerhead sea turtle named Chomper is recovering after veterinarians in Florida removed a massive tumor the size of a basketball!

"Chomper is 14.2 pounds lighter thanks to Dr. Terry Norton and the team at The Turtle Hospital!" the facility wrote on Facebook. "Dr. Terry was able to save Chomper’s flipper and we are cautiously optimistic Chomper will make a full recovery."

(The Turtle Hospital)

(The Turtle Hospital)

The Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys says that Chomper was rescued off Duck Key after getting entangled in fishing line.

Chomper received a blood transfusion immediately following surgery. A loggerhead sea turtle named Madea was the generous blood donor.

(The Turtle Hospital)

While Chomper is doing well after surgery, she still has a long way to go in rehab. If you'd like to donate to help with her care, click HERE.

