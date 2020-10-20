Florida sheriff's office warns of voter intimidation

article

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that there have been multiple instances of voter intimidation via email towards the county's residents.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said that the sender claims to have personal information and directs the receiver how to vote or there will be consequences.

They said they are working with other law enforcement partners, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security on the issue. The Florida Department of State's Division of Elections has also reportedly been notified. They believe that the email is a scam and they are launching an investigation into the source.

Any form of voter intimidation observed by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office will be referred to state and federal law enforcement, they said.

"We are committed to providing a safe and secure voting process for all voters," the Sheriff's Office said.

Those with more questions should call the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections at 352-374-5252.

