Florida teen fires gun inside Zaxby's before robbing restaurant: Police

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Credit: Alachua County Sheriffs Office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing a Gainesville Zaxby's on Sunday, police said. 

According to police, Juanquavious Kiron A' Fryn Jackson, 18, entered the Zaxby's located at 1 Northwest 10th Avenue around 9:10 p.m. before pointing a handgun at employees. 

Jackson reportedly fired the handgun before taking money and leaving the restaurant, police said. 

On Oct 24, a warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest who was later taken into custody on Oct 26 around 8:15 a.m. 

Jackson is being held at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and is charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of attempted felony murder, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective A. Prince at 352-393-7618. 

No additional details have been released. 