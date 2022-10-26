Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child's parent, deputies say

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy who reportedly shot a 5-year-old after getting into an argument with the child's parent Tuesday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the child's father was driving in the area of Oakcrest and 5th Avenue in Interlachen when he turned around because he believed the suspect was flagging him down. When he drove up to the teenager, deputies said an argument began and the teen pulled out a gun, shooting the child in the car.

According to the child's mother, it appeared the teen was walking away, but then she heard gunfire, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The child, who was critically hurt, was flown to a Gainesville hospital and underwent surgery Wednesday morning. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the teen is facing one count of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle.