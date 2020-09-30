Florida woman arrested after asking deputy to smoke marijuana with her, affidavit says

article

A Florida woman was arrested after asking a deputy if he would like to smoke some marijuana with her, the arrest affidavit says.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that the encounter happened on Sunday morning when a deputy made contact with a woman, identified as 50-year-old Constance Polk, who was sitting in her vehicle. He was completing a well-being check on her.

MORE NEWS: Disney to lay off nearly 6,700 non-union workers in Central Florida

They said that while talking to the deputy and observing that she had marijuana, Polk asked him if he would like to smoke some with her. She also admitted that she does not have a medical marijuana card but wants to obtain one.

The woman was then arrested, the arrest affidavit said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.