Florida woman buys $5 scratch-off at Publix, wins $1 million
article
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A trip to Publix turned one Florida woman into a millionaire after winning the top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-off game.
Rosalie Mackay, of Bonita Springs, bought the winning ticket for $5 from the Public on Trade Way Four.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.
The Publix store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
More trending stories:
'Rocket the Dog' adopted after living in animal shelter for more than 200 days
Advertisement
Georgia pastor gives Waffle House waitress life-changing tip
People with this first or last name can fly to Orlando for free