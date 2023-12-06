Florida woman pulls gun on driver following fight over parking at Walmart, deputies say

article

A Florida woman was taken to jail after pointing a gun at another driver following a fight over parking at Walmart, according to deputies.

Monica Hicks was arrested last Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the driver called 911 to report the incident, the Flagler Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman said Hicks was in a car attempting to park, but because of traffic in the store's parking lot, both of their vehicles were close to each other.

She honked to alert Hicks of her car's close proximity.

MORE NEWS:

Hicks then parked her car and pointed a small black gun at the woman from within the vehicle, deputies said. Hicks then reportedly exited the parking space and left the parking lot.

(Photo via Flagler Sheriff's Office)

Deputies later found Hicks' vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and conducted a traffic stop when the vehicle reentered the Walmart parking lot.

They spoke with Hicks and found a gun inside her purse.

She was taken to the Flagler County jail and was later released after posting $5,000 bond.