Florida woman sprays elderly woman in the face with water because 'she would not stop talking': deputies

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after allegedly spraying an elderly woman in the face with water and knocking her out of her wheelchair because "she would not stop talking," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Christine Hunter was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded in Marion County on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving the 61-year-old woman and another woman. The relationship between Hunter and the victim remains unclear, but the incident was domestic in nature, deputies said.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

Hunter told deputies she and the other woman were in an argument that stemmed from the night before where law enforcement was also called, the arrest affidavit said.

The victim was found inside on the floor next to her wheelchair, the report said. She said Hunter pushed her chair and knocked it over. Hunter, however, said the woman fell while trying to hit her, the report said.

The woman also said Hunter sprayed her with water. When asked why, Hunter said it's because "she would not stop talking," the report said.

"You are no better than the dogs," Hunter reportedly told the woman.

Hunter was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she remains held on $2,000 bond.