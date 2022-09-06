Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station

article

A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000.

Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The game cost Johnson just $5!