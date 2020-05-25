Florida's tax-free holiday for hurricane supplies begins Friday

article

Floridians looking to prepare for hurricane season will be able to save money while shopping this weekend, as the state's sales tax holiday for supplies begins Friday.

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from May 29 to June 4.

Items such as batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel canisters will be tax-free for six days as hurricane season begins.

However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items, and does not apply to purchases in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging or airport.

Eligible items include:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas): Candles, Flashlights, Lanterns

Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

- Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; non-electrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

- Bungee cords

- Ground anchor systems

- Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank): Two-way, Weather band

- Ratchet straps

- Tarpaulins (tarps)

- Tie-down kits

- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

- Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

Hurricane season begins June 1.

For more information on the items eligible for this program, click here.